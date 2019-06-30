Betty L. Cross



Richmond, Ind. - Betty L. Cross, age 92, of Richmond, Indiana, died Friday, June 28, 2019, at Forest Park Health Campus.



Born April 3, 1927, in Liberty, Indiana, to Ralph and Cynthia Edith Davis Muddell, Betty lived most of her life in Richmond. She retired from Belden after 43 years of service. Betty's husband and daughter were her life. She enjoyed cutting her grass and eating out at restaurants. Betty was especially spunky with a unique sense of humor, which people found very likeable. She was very generous, very sweet, and everyone who knew Betty loved her.



Survivors include her daughter, Linda (John) Langley of Albany, Oregon; grandchildren, Jason (Renee) Thomas of Chicago, Illinois, and Jennifer (Eric) Menichello of Chandler, Arizona; like a grandson, Michael Langley of New Jersey; great-grandchildren, Marcella, Liliana, Xander, and Amelia; sisters-in-law, Martha Banyas of Pennsylvania and Dorothy Haymore of North Carolina; the Swafford family including nieces, nephews, and cousins; and many friends, including her best friend for over 50 years, Janice Unger.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, William B. Cross, who died March 12, 2000; parents; and sisters, Geraldine Swafford and Geneva Brewer.



Visitation for Betty L. Cross will be from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home. Burial will be in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.



Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com. Published in The Palladium-Item on June 30, 2019