Betty Lou Brant
West Manchester, Ohio - Betty Lou Brant, age 61, of West Manchester, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on September 15, 2019, after a long battle with cancer.
She was born September 2, 1958, in Greenville, Ohio to the late Ralph and Norma Hileman. She attended Tri-Village School and was a long-time resident of Darke County. Betty married her husband, Bret A. Brant, on January 14, 1995. Together, they spent the rest of their lives in Preble County.
She was a homemaker for many years and was in the trucking business as an owner and driver until retiring in 2010. She loved being outdoors; camping and gardening. She also loved working in her wood shop making and refurbishing furniture. She enjoyed making crafts and going to craft shows and flea markets.
The most enjoyment in her life was her family and spending time with her grandchildren, whom she loved more than anything.
She is proceeded in death by her parents; sister, Linda Hileman; and her nephew, Scotty Niswonger. She is survived by her husband of 24 years, Bret Brant; her sons, Michael (Crissi) Buteau Jr. of New Madison, Ohio, and Christopher (Lacy) Buteau of New Madison; her sister, Vickie (Jerry) Crawford of Greenville; her brothers, Ralph (Vicky) Hileman Jr. Of New Madison, and David (Kelly) Hileman from Arcanum; her 10 grandchildren, Alexis (Rikki) Comer, Brooklynn (Malachi) Flatter, Cheyenne (Cory) Miller, Abagail Buteau, Ciara Buteau, Rilei Carden, Jacob Buteau, Scotty Buteau, Michael K. Buteau, and Thadd Carden, U.S. Marine. Betty was blessed with six great grandchildren, Brantly Croft, Weston Harrison, Johnny Comer, Konner Comer, Cameron Comer, and Alex Miller; her in-laws, Lori DeBoo, Shannon Eastridge, and Danny Brant; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Celebration of Betty's life will be held at 11:30 AM on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus with Mr. Bob Anthony officiating. Burial will follow in Greenmound Cemetery in New Madison.
Guests may visit with the Brant family Friday from 9:30 AM until the time of service at 11:30 AM at the funeral home.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Sept. 18, 2019