Richmond - Betty Lou Ingermann, age 83, of Richmond, Indiana, died Monday, May 20, 2019, at Arbor Trace Family-First Senior Living.



Born December 11, 1935, in Milton, Indiana, to Howard "Bill" and Garnell Davis Barnes, Betty Lou lived most of her life in Wayne and Fayette County. She was a very active member of Central United Methodist Church and volunteered at Rock Solid Ministries, where she served as a cook. Betty Lou enjoyed knitting, crocheting, sewing, baking, camping, and spending time with her grandkids.



Survivors include her husband of 65 years, John Paul Ingermann of Richmond; daughter, Teresa Lou Gartin of Richmond; sons, John Stephen "Steve" (Julia) Ingermann of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Jeff Ingermann of Richmond; nine grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Joan (Glen) Hunt and Carol Williams, both of Cambridge City, Indiana, Phyllis (Norman) Green of Sarasota, Florida, and Juanita Lakes; brothers, Howard "Bud" (Margaret) Barnes of New Castle, Indiana, and Warren "Mick" (Barbara) Barnes of Angola, Indiana; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Roselyn Callis and Mary Powell; and brother, Billy Barnes.



Visitation for Betty Lou Ingermann will be from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Rev. Scott Bell officiating. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to: Rock Solid Ministries, 1024 East Main Street, Richmond, IN 47374 or Central United Methodist Church, 1425 East Main Street, Richmond, IN 47374.



Published in The Palladium-Item on May 22, 2019