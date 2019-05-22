Services
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-0596
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Ingermann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Lou Ingermann


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Betty Lou Ingermann Obituary
Betty Lou Ingermann

Richmond - Betty Lou Ingermann, age 83, of Richmond, Indiana, died Monday, May 20, 2019, at Arbor Trace Family-First Senior Living.

Born December 11, 1935, in Milton, Indiana, to Howard "Bill" and Garnell Davis Barnes, Betty Lou lived most of her life in Wayne and Fayette County. She was a very active member of Central United Methodist Church and volunteered at Rock Solid Ministries, where she served as a cook. Betty Lou enjoyed knitting, crocheting, sewing, baking, camping, and spending time with her grandkids.

Survivors include her husband of 65 years, John Paul Ingermann of Richmond; daughter, Teresa Lou Gartin of Richmond; sons, John Stephen "Steve" (Julia) Ingermann of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Jeff Ingermann of Richmond; nine grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Joan (Glen) Hunt and Carol Williams, both of Cambridge City, Indiana, Phyllis (Norman) Green of Sarasota, Florida, and Juanita Lakes; brothers, Howard "Bud" (Margaret) Barnes of New Castle, Indiana, and Warren "Mick" (Barbara) Barnes of Angola, Indiana; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Roselyn Callis and Mary Powell; and brother, Billy Barnes.

Visitation for Betty Lou Ingermann will be from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Rev. Scott Bell officiating. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Rock Solid Ministries, 1024 East Main Street, Richmond, IN 47374 or Central United Methodist Church, 1425 East Main Street, Richmond, IN 47374.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Doan & Mills Funeral Home
Download Now