Betty Louise Remmler Whipple
Richmond - Betty Louise Remmler Whipple, 92 passed away peacefully at Arbor Trace on Monday, October 21, 2019. Betty was born on October 24, 1926 in Greensburg, IN to Clarence and Bessie Lacey Remmler where she spent most of her childhood. Upon graduating from Harrisburg High School, she immediately went to work in Connersville for McQuay Norris. Betty married the love of her life Robert (Bob) following his return from World War II and they relocated to Richmond to start their life together.
She was very proud of her volunteer work with the YWCA Christmas Toy Counter, as well as the Westview PTO, Girl Scouts and Morrison Reeves Library. She spent a great deal of her time involved with First Christian Church. She enjoyed working with Bob to make fudge for the youth groups. She was also known for her German Potato Salad that she made every year for the Women's Fellowship Salad Bar.
Betty was always thinking of others and made sure they had everything they needed. Whether it was her family, church family, friends or strangers. She was instrumental in having the stoplight installed at National RD and SW 16th to help keep the neighborhood kids safe while walking to Westview. Betty will forever be remembered by the kindness of the cards she sent to honor births, deaths, birthdays, and all the other life milestones.
Betty is survived by daughter Nancy (Gary) Whitney of Richmond. Grandchildren Jason (Lesli) Whitney of Bloomington, Christy (Brian) Mousa of McCordsville, Greg (Cassey) Whipple and Kim (Brad) Walton of Richmond. Nine great-children Anderson Whitney; Remi, Hattie Mae and Breckin Mousa; Michael, Nicholas and Aubrey Whipple; Peyton and Taylor Walton. Sister in Law Patty Remmler. Several nieces, nephews and friends.
Betty is proceeded in death by her husband Robert (Bob) Whipple, son Michael Whipple (Sherry), parents Clarence and Bessie Remmler, brothers Charles (Anita) and William Remmler, and sister in law Violet Wagener (Hoby).
Betty's family would like to thank the staff at Arbor Trace and AseraCare Hospice for their loving care and support.
In remembrance of Betty, memorial donations may be made to Morrison Reeves Library (80 N 6th St Richmond, Indiana) or the (50 E 91st St #100 Indianapolis, Indiana 46240). We ask you to honor Betty's kind heart by completing a random act of kindness.
Services for Betty will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday (October 26th, 2019) at Riggle-Waltermann Mortuary. Burial will immediately follow at Earlham Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 12:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. on Saturday (October 26th, 2019) at the funeral home.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019