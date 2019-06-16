|
Betty Mae White Browning
Richmond - Betty Mae White Browning, wed for 67 years to her loving husband Charlie, mother of four children, grandmother to 14 grandchildren, and great grandmother to 6 children, died on June 12, 2019. She was 91.
Betty was born April 26, 1928 to Lewis B. and Prilla Dalton White in Middlesboro, Kentucky. A graduate of Middlesboro High School and the University of Kentucky, Betty worked as a social worker and with the Girl Scouts of America, then lovingly devoted the rest of her life to her family, her faith, and serving others. She was a member of Richmond's First Christian Church and PEO Chapter CT, volunteered at the Richmond Art Museum, and delivered Meals on Wheels. Betty's faith in Christ was a cornerstone in her life that not only strongly directed and influenced her immediate family, but also positively impacted those with whom she interacted. Betty was a "people person" who never met a stranger, yet she did not want attention drawn to her, including a desire that her obituary be short with just a few facts. Her powerful presence in modeling such a loving, Christ-centered life for those around her, especially family, compel a few extra sentences … even though she would be embarrassed by them!
Betty is survived by her husband Charles Augustus Browning, Jr, daughter Karen Henry; son Greg (Jeanne) Browning, daughter Joan (Perry) Passen, son Bob (Emily) Browning, grandchildren Brian (Regan), Gail, Nick (Nikki), Kate (Jess), Eric, Casey (Clay), Brett, Jessica (Chris), Andrew (Deanna), Elliott, Charlie (Allie), Bobby, Teddy and Melissa, great-grandchildren Olin, Sarah, Anne, Emma, Adelynn Mae, Quincy May, and sister-in-law Grace White. She was preceded in death by her parents Lewis and Prilla White, brothers Orville (Elsa) White, Olen (Mary Lee) White and Theodore White, sister Mabel White and son-in-law David Henry.
Memorial donations may be made to the Richmond Art Museum, 350 Hub Etchison Pkwy, Richmond, Indiana or First Christian Church, 100 S. 10th Street, Richmond, Indiana.
Published in The Palladium-Item on June 16, 2019