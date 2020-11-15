Betty Morrison
Richmond - Mrs. Betty L. Morrison, 91, passed away on Saturday morning, November 14, with her children at her side.
She was born on February 19, 1929 in Wayne County, Indiana and was a graduate of Whitewater High School.
Betty enjoyed a long career as a secretary. She started out at AVCO and later worked at the Social Security Office before finishing her career with WorkOne.
Betty enjoyed serving the public in her professional career but what gave her the most joy was her family. She will be missed by her daughters & sons-in-law, Sharon & David Miller and Angela & Kevin Cox; son & daughter-in-law, Tom & Darlene Morrison; 6 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Preston & Elizabeth Thomas; son, Michael Morrison; infant daughter, Jennifer Johnson; granddaughter, Amy Burns Schweizer; grandson, Jared Morrison; sister, Evelyn Phenis and brother, Jerry Thomas.
Betty's wishes were that no formal services be held and that instead of flowers, donations be made to the American Cancer Society
