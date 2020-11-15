1/1
Betty Morrison
Betty Morrison

Richmond - Mrs. Betty L. Morrison, 91, passed away on Saturday morning, November 14, with her children at her side.

She was born on February 19, 1929 in Wayne County, Indiana and was a graduate of Whitewater High School.

Betty enjoyed a long career as a secretary. She started out at AVCO and later worked at the Social Security Office before finishing her career with WorkOne.

Betty enjoyed serving the public in her professional career but what gave her the most joy was her family. She will be missed by her daughters & sons-in-law, Sharon & David Miller and Angela & Kevin Cox; son & daughter-in-law, Tom & Darlene Morrison; 6 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Preston & Elizabeth Thomas; son, Michael Morrison; infant daughter, Jennifer Johnson; granddaughter, Amy Burns Schweizer; grandson, Jared Morrison; sister, Evelyn Phenis and brother, Jerry Thomas.

Betty's wishes were that no formal services be held and that instead of flowers, donations be made to the American Cancer Society, 5635 West 96th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278 or online at www.donate.cancer.org.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithmcquistonwebster.com .




Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith-McQuiston Funeral Home
321 Us 27 S
Fountain City, IN 47341
(765) 847-2612
