Richmond - Betty J. Robinson, age 95, of Richmond, Indiana passed away on Saturday (April 25, 2020) at Golden Rule Living Center. Betty was born on April 15, 1925 to William and Sarah Sturgill Smith in Kentucky. Betty was the last of nine children.

Survivors include her step-children Richard Robinson and Diana Nolan; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; best friend and companion Margo Jarecki. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Daniel B. Robinson; step-children Daniel Robinson, Tonya Lamar and Jan Rainey.

A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family at Goshen Cemetery.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
