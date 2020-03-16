|
|
Betty Y. Bowen
Richmond, Indiana - Betty Y. Bowen, age 79, went home to be with the Lord on March 11, 2020. She was born July 13, 1940, in Gangneung, South Korea.
Betty was a resident of Richmond, and a member of Bethel A.M. E. Church. She received her high school G.E.D. when she came to America. Betty worked at Huffy INC., Wayne Corporation and Cinram. She was loving, caring and a very strong woman. Her main interest was looking after her children.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, four sons: Mr. and Mrs. Alfred E. Bowen III, Richmond, IN, Mr. and Mrs. Lewis A. Bowen, Greenfield, IN, Mr. and Mrs. Kim A. Bowen, Noblesville, IN, Mr. and Mrs. Theron D. Bowen, Honolulu, HI; one daughter: Sierra Bowen, Richmond, IN; grandchildren: Marc-Anthony K. Bowen, Dayton, Ohio, Alfred E. Bowen IV, Miami, FL, Keondra L. Bowen, Miami, FL, Tyray D. Bowen, Virginia Beach, VA, Ryan Richardson, Richmond, IN, Yong Hui Bowen, Noblesville, IN, Hassan Bowen, Noblesville, IN, Morgan Evans, Mobile, AL, Mr. and Mrs. Sulayman Loris, New Orleans; one great grandchild: Brody Richardson, Richmond, IN; cousins: Dennis Waller, Tammy Waller and Tonya Bowen; father and mother in law: Mr. and Mrs. Alfred E. Bowen Sr.; sister in laws: Hettie Bowen, Cheryl Allen, Sandy Bowen, Rocky Jones, Tyvia Bowen Alice Bowen-King and Gwen Briggs; brother in laws: Robert Bowen Sr., Henry Briggs Jr., John Briggs and Jeff Briggs; and a host of nieces; nephews; extended family and friends including special friends: Kate Deloney and the entire Deloney family; David and Bessie Hogg and the entire Hogg family.
Betty is preceded in death by her father: Alfred E. Bowen Sr.; father and mother in law: Curtis and Mary (Briggs) Armstead; granddaughter: Brianna Bowen; cousins: Lawrence Bowen, Linda Bowen and Timothy Bowen; sister in laws: Tobitha Austin and Marva Rile; and brother in laws: Henry Briggs Sr. and Martin White.
"The family gives special thanks to Forest Park Nursing Facility and everyone who assisted our mother in times of need."
Funeral services will be held at Community Family Funeral Home on Saturday, March 21, 2020, 12 Noon, with Pastor Martel Winburn Sr. officiating. Family and friends may call Saturday at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Earlham Cemetery. Send online condolences to the family via the guestbook at www.communityfamilyfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020