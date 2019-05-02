|
Beulah M. Rosier
Richmond - Beulah M. Rosier, age 85 of Richmond, Indiana passed away on Monday (April 29, 2019) at Golden Rule. She was born on May 16, 1933 in Lexington, Kentucky to Thomas and Rosie McDaniel Moore. Beulah enjoyed life to the fullest and was a great mother. She loved to crochet, grow vegetable gardens and was an excellent cook.
Survivors include children Steve (Sandy) Lamb, Larry Lamb, Cathy Rosier Brown, Millie Rosier Young and David Rosier; brother Charles Moore; several grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is Preceded in death by her parents Thomas and Rosie Moore; husband Warren "Bud" Rosier; children Wanda Sue Lamb and Darla Gayle Allen.
Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday (May 3, 2019) at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Rev. Cindy Ploughe will officiate. Memorial contributions may be made to (115 W Washington St #1180-South Indianapolis, IN 46204).
Published in The Palladium-Item on May 2, 2019