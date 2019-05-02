Services
Riggle Walterman Mortuary
32 S 11th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-7684
Memorial service
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Glen Haven Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Beulah Rosier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beulah M. Rosier


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Beulah M. Rosier Obituary
Beulah M. Rosier

Richmond - Beulah M. Rosier, age 85 of Richmond, Indiana passed away on Monday (April 29, 2019) at Golden Rule. She was born on May 16, 1933 in Lexington, Kentucky to Thomas and Rosie McDaniel Moore. Beulah enjoyed life to the fullest and was a great mother. She loved to crochet, grow vegetable gardens and was an excellent cook.

Survivors include children Steve (Sandy) Lamb, Larry Lamb, Cathy Rosier Brown, Millie Rosier Young and David Rosier; brother Charles Moore; several grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is Preceded in death by her parents Thomas and Rosie Moore; husband Warren "Bud" Rosier; children Wanda Sue Lamb and Darla Gayle Allen.

Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday (May 3, 2019) at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Rev. Cindy Ploughe will officiate. Memorial contributions may be made to (115 W Washington St #1180-South Indianapolis, IN 46204).
Published in The Palladium-Item on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now