Beulah Sprinkles
Liberty - Beulah "Grammy" Sprinkles, 84, of Liberty, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Reid Health in Richmond. She was born on November 27, 1935, in Hinkle, Kentucky, and is the daughter of the late Tully Callebs and Lew Carmack Callebs.
She was a member of and regularly attended First Baptist Church of Connersville. Beulah had worked as a waitress for the Elks Country Club. She loved spending time with her family and was a friend to everyone. She was known as a loving caregiver and took care of many, many people throughout her lifetime.
She is survived by a daughter, Teresa Rose, of Liberty; a son, Rodney (Linda) Sprinkles, of Tipton; five sisters, Kathleen (Phil) Keep, Betty Jo (Andy) Pastula, Phyllis Velasquez, Judy (Dale) Strubhar, and Patsy (Bill) Perry; two brothers, David Callebs and Sie Boone (Myrna) Callebs; two special sisters-in-law, Lois Burgess and Sally Conti; five grandchildren, Misty (Michael) Williams, Jodi (Logan) Colwell, Jessie Sprinkles, Brent Sprinkles, and Brock Sprinkles, as well as two great-grandchildren, Alexa Williams and Jaylin Sprinkles, and several nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Ford Sprinkles in 1980; a son, Jeffrey Sprinkles; a sister, Christeen (Red) Snyder, and two brothers, Jerry (Glynis) Callebs and Larry (Samantha) Callebs.
A memorial service for Beulah will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 1:00pm in the Earlham Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel in Richmond, Indiana. Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Connersville, 1211 Grand Ave, Connersville, IN 47331. Urban-Winkler Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. To sign the online guestbook or send the family a personal message, please visit www.urbanwinklerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.