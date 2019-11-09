|
Beverly A. Cain
Eaton, OH - Beverly A. Cain, 82, a faithful witness of Jehovah God, went to sleep in death on Thursday morning, November 7, 2019. She was a cherished member of the Eaton, Ohio Kingdom Hall of Jehoveh's Witnesses. Beverly was born on May 23, 1937, she was the daughter of Bernhard Rudolph Behnken, Sr. and Marjorie (Summers). A previous 14 year resident of Springfield, she formerly worked as the manger of the Main Street KFC in Springfield. She had also worked at Value City Department Stores, the Yellow Springs Clinic, Elder Beerman Department Stores and Stout Manufacturing. Beverly is preceded in death on April 30, 2002 by beloved husband Lowell E. Cain, Sr., whom she married January 8, 1956; father Bernhard Behnken; loving step mother Dorothy Elizabeth Behnken; sons Christopher E. Cain, Sr. in 2000 and Lowell E. Cain, Jr. in 1957; daughter in law Betty Cain; brothers James Behnken, William Behnken, Bernhard Behnken, Jr., Alfred Behnken; and half brother Timothy Rose.
Survived by sons Richard E. Cain and Brian G. Cain, both of Eaton; daughter in law Cathy Bell of Eaton; grandchildren Christopher Cain, Jr. and wife Diana, Nikole Martin and husband Christian, Samantha Cain, Annie Deeter, Billy Deeter and Adam Deeter; great grandchildren Gabrielle and Emma Batsche, Gwyneth, Adrianna and Gianna Cain; brothers Alfred (Janice) Behnken and Larry (Patricia) Behnken both of Dayton; half brother Michael Rose.
A memorial service for Beverly will be held at 4:00 PM Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses - 229 Wayne Trace Rd. - Eaton, OH. Brother Dale Norris will present the talk. To remember and celebrate Beverly's life, a post service gathering and meal with family and friends will be held in the Community Center of the Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center at Preble Memory Gardens - 3377 US Rt. 35 - West Alexandria.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019