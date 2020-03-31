|
Beverly Ann Cox
Richmond, Ind. - Beverly Ann Cox, age 89, of Richmond, Indiana, died Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Friends Fellowship Community.
Born June 17, 1930, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Leon T. and Juanita Wickett Cox, Beverly lived most of her life in Fountain City, Indiana, and Richmond. She was a 1948 graduate of Richmond High School. Beverly graduated from Earlham College in 1952 and earned her master's degree in education from Ball State University. She retired from Starr Elementary School, where she had been a teacher for 27 years. Beverly was a member of First Friends Meeting, Indiana State Teachers Association, Richmond Association of Classroom Teachers, Richmond Area Reading Council, American Childhood Education, American Association of University Women, Ex-Teachers Club, Wayne County Retired Teachers Association, and Levi Coffin House Association and served on the board of the Richmond Girls Club. She enjoyed reading and working jigsaw and crossword puzzles. Beverly had a mischievous sense of humor and was a faithful and loving friend.
Survivors include her niece, Margaret Bidlingmeyer of Waterford, Michigan; great-niece, Jennifer (Robert) Bidlingmeyer Osterman of Clarkston, Michigan; great-nephews, Robert Matthew (Jennifer Cornell) Bidlingmeyer of Canton, Michigan, Nathan Hijikata (Danielle) Cox of Arizona, and James Nicholas Hijikata Cox of Virginia; great-great-niece, Kaylee Osterman; great-great-nephew, Xander Osterman; half-brother, Benjamin Cox; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother and sister-in-law, Dr. Robert and Wilma Cox; and nephew, James R. Cox.
The family would like to thank Friends Fellowship Community for the love and care they provided Beverly.
Due to the current COVID-19 situation, we regret to inform you that services for Beverly Ann Cox will be private. Private graveside service will be at Earlham Cemetery with Chaplain Sandra Ward-Angell officiating. A memorial service at Friends Fellowship Community will be announced at a later time. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.
Memorial contributions may be made to: First Friends Meeting, 2010 Chester Boulevard, Richmond, IN 47374; Friends Fellowship Community for the General Endowment Fund, 2030 Chester Boulevard, Richmond IN 47374; Friends Fellowship Community for the Friends Minister Endowment Fund, 2030 Chester Boulevard, Richmond, IN 47374; Boys and Girls Clubs of Wayne County, 1717 South L Street, Richmond, IN 47374; or Wayne County Foundation, 33 South 7th Street, Suite 1, Richmond, IN 47374.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020