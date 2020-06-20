Beverly Ann Winning Stroup
Port Charlotte, Fla. - Beverly Ann Winning Stroup, age 90, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, at Reid Health.
Born February 7, 1930, in New Castle, Indiana, to James and Henton Humphries Winning, Beverly lived in New Castle and Anderson, Indiana, most of her life. She worked at Perfect Circle in Hagerstown, Indiana. Beverly retired from Delco Remy in Anderson in 1987, after 32 years of service. She then moved to Port Charlotte to enjoy her retirement. Beverly loved all her cats throughout the years. She also enjoyed babysitting, taking care of children, and bargain shopping.
Survivors include her daughter, Patrice (Kelly) McCarty Bolin of Centerville, Indiana; grandson, Kevin (Colleen) Guffey of Vista, California; granddaughter, Melissa (fiancé, Wade Garrett) Bolin of Richmond, Indiana; great-grandchildren, Christian, Kendall, Carter, and Cameron Guffey, Colten (fiancée, Madison Gregory) Sawyer, and Savannah Garrett; great-great-grandson, Clayton Sawyer, due in September; nieces; cousins; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Marilyn Williams.
Private services for Beverly Ann Winning Stroup will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by Mills Funeral Home, 405 East Main Street, Centerville.
Memorial contributions may be made to: 2nd Chance Animal Rescue of Richmond, Inc., 2905 U.S. Highway 35, Richmond, IN 47374.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.