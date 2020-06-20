Beverly Ann Winning Stroup
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverly Ann Winning Stroup

Port Charlotte, Fla. - Beverly Ann Winning Stroup, age 90, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, at Reid Health.

Born February 7, 1930, in New Castle, Indiana, to James and Henton Humphries Winning, Beverly lived in New Castle and Anderson, Indiana, most of her life. She worked at Perfect Circle in Hagerstown, Indiana. Beverly retired from Delco Remy in Anderson in 1987, after 32 years of service. She then moved to Port Charlotte to enjoy her retirement. Beverly loved all her cats throughout the years. She also enjoyed babysitting, taking care of children, and bargain shopping.

Survivors include her daughter, Patrice (Kelly) McCarty Bolin of Centerville, Indiana; grandson, Kevin (Colleen) Guffey of Vista, California; granddaughter, Melissa (fiancé, Wade Garrett) Bolin of Richmond, Indiana; great-grandchildren, Christian, Kendall, Carter, and Cameron Guffey, Colten (fiancée, Madison Gregory) Sawyer, and Savannah Garrett; great-great-grandson, Clayton Sawyer, due in September; nieces; cousins; and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Marilyn Williams.

Private services for Beverly Ann Winning Stroup will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by Mills Funeral Home, 405 East Main Street, Centerville.

Memorial contributions may be made to: 2nd Chance Animal Rescue of Richmond, Inc., 2905 U.S. Highway 35, Richmond, IN 47374.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mills Funeral Home
405 East Main Street
Centerville, IN 47330
(765) 855-5342
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved