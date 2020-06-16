Beverly J. Amick
Hagerstown - Beverly Joan Crull Amick, 84, of Hagerstown, died at her home on Saturday, June 13, 2020. She was born in New Castle on June 3, 1936 to Emmett and Ruth (Steward) Crull and lived most of her life in the Hagerstown area. Beverly was a 1954 graduate of Hagerstown High School and a member of Nettle Creek Church of the Brethren. She was employed by the Indiana BMV and managed branches in Hagerstown and Winchester for over 40 years. She loved music, played piano and organ and sang in numerous choirs, including: Perfect Circle Singing Secretaries, Richmond Concert Choir, IU East Singers, IU East Choir, Richmond Symphony Choir, Richmond Civic Theater and Earlham Concert Choir. During her early years, she served as president of the Scott County Republican Women's Club, during the campaign of Dr. Otis Bowen and Robert Garton. Survivors include her husband, William "Bill" Amick, to whom she was married on September 16, 1956; a daughter, Denise McIntire (Greg); 3 grandchildren, Jamie Hobbs (Courtney), Lee McIntire and Katie McIntire and 3 great-grandchildren, Natalie Hobbs, Tad Hobbs and Reilly Hobbs. Visitation will be 5 to 7 PM on Thursday, June 18, at Culberson Funeral Home, Hagerstown. Services will be at 10:30 AM of Friday, at the funeral Home. Pastor Brian Mackie will officiate. Burial will be in Brick Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Nettle Creek Church of the Brethren, 5352 N. Brick Church Road, Hagerstown, IN 47346. Online condolences may be left at www.culbersonfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.