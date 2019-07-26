|
|
Beverly Klein
Richmond, Indiana - Beverly Klein age 72, passed away at her residence surrounded by her loving family on July 25, 2019. She was born June 25, 1947, to Howard and Marjorie Steele in Richmond, Indiana.
Beverly had lived in Wayne County all of her life. She loved to play pool, do paint by numbers, draw and color. She also loved to sell toys, which also gave her the opportunity to be a witness for the Lord. She loved the Lord and had been saved for 47 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and will be missed by everyone who knew her.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband: Gary Klein; three daughters: Sherry, Valerie and Teresa; son: Sonny; grandchildren: Shani, Mikey, Amber, Brent, Kyle, Brandon, Brittany, Sierra, Shayne, Megan, Larry Jr. and Michael; great grandchildren: Sol, Marek, Gage, Gaston, Grayson, Adaline and Luna; brother: Chuck; two sisters: Pam and Shirley; sons in law: Ray, Les and Larry; and a daughter in law: Denise.
She is preceded in death by her parents and a sister: Louise.
Funeral services will be held at Community Family Funeral Home on Monday, July 29, 2019, at 1:00 PM. Family and friends may visit Monday at the funeral home beginning at 11:00 AM. Interment will be in Crown Hill Cemetery, Centerville, Indiana. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to support the missionaries, may be sent to Tri City Baptist Church, 152 Lazy Hill Road, Moncks Corner, SC, 29461. Send online condolences to the family via the guestbook at www.communityfamilyfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on July 26, 2019