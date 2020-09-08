Beverly Merz
Formerly of Liberty - Beverly Ann Merz, 89, a former resident of Liberty, IN, peacefully passed away on August 19, 2020, after a lengthy illness, with family at her side. She was born on January 16, 1931 in Hamilton, Ohio to John E. Eisenberg, Sr. and Thelma (Kesling) Eisenberg.
Beverly married Neil J. Merz of Hamilton, Ohio on June 24, 1950. They were blessed with 44 years of marriage before his passing on May 8,1994. She had 5 children from their union. She was quite devoted to and extremely proud of her family. She was adored by them. Her favorite times were when she was with them. She was a loving, Godly and faithful wife, mother and grandmother. She always found time for each one.
She had a great faith in Jesus and was never hesitant to share with others of the sacrifice He made in giving His life for the world. Because of her testimony and love, many others have received assurance of Heaven. She is credited with bringing the Word of GOD to the residents at Southview Courts in Liberty through a Bible study that she started. She was happiest when helping others and was involved in several ministries at her former church Hanna's Creek Christian Church in Liberty and in her new church Lighthouse Baptist Church in Lebanon IN where she continued serving. She loved Christian music and also cared very much for young people, wanting to encourage them and make a difference in their lives. Beverly was a talented artist and enjoyed cooking and reading and was quite respected in her community.
She is survived by her 5 children, Laurel (Gary) Wilson, Susan (Bruce) Hogan, Valerie (Gary) Weidenbach, Steven (Deirdre) Merz, Diane (Chuck) Long; her sister, Joy Cameron; 17 grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and a brother, John "Buddy" Eisenberg, Jr.
Pastor Dana Hadden and Pastor Merv McNair will officiate a private family service. Urban Winkler Liberty Funeral Home is honored to be handling the arrangements. To sign the online guestbook or send the family a personal message, please visit www.urbanwinklerfuneralhome.com
.