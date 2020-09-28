Beverly R. Tucker
Richmond, Ind. - Beverly R. Tucker, age 89, of Richmond, Indiana, died Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Friends Fellowship Community.
Born August 20, 1931, in Centerville, Indiana, to Russell M. and Pauline M. Turner Kempton, she lived in Wayne County for her entire life. Beverly was also the niece of Elmira Kempton, artist and art history professor at Earlham College and IU East, and the fourth great-granddaughter of John Smith, Quaker merchant who established the settlement that became Richmond. Beverly was a 1949 graduate of Centerville High School. She formerly worked at INA, Richmond Steel Service, and the U.S. Census Bureau.
Beverly was married to Max Tucker on September 16, 1956, having met when they worked at Richmond Steel Service. Max went on to work for ALCOA for 31 years until his retirement in 1994. Beverly and Max were married for nearly 55 years, when he passed on July 9, 2011.
Survivors include their children, Scott A. (Adrienne) Tucker of Navarre, Florida, Karen S. (Tom) Dearlove of Owls Bend, Missouri, and Brian L. (Barbara) Tucker of McMinnville, Tennessee; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Alan Kempton of Centerville and David Kempton of Indianapolis, Indiana; cousins; nieces; nephews; and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Max E. Tucker; parents; sister, Melva Kempton; and brothers, John, Marvin, and Paul Kempton.
There will be a private graveside service with entombment in the Earlham Memorial Mausoleum. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.
Contributions in her memory may be made to: American Cancer Society
, Wayne County Unit, 5635 West 96th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278; Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014; Richmond Art Museum, P.O. Box 816, Richmond, IN 47375; or Wayne County Historical Museum, 1150 North A Street, Richmond, IN 47374.
