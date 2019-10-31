|
Beverly T. Richardson, 91 of Richmond, IN, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Aspen Place Health Campus in Greensburg. Beverly was born on November 22, 1927 in New Kensington, PA, the daughter of Samuel Edwin and Vyda (Ross) Reynolds. She married Robert Richardson on March 17, 1956 in Richmond and he preceded her in death on October 27, 1993.
Beverly worked as a secretary at IRC & D Trucking Co. in Richmond for more than 30 years. She was also a long time member of the St. John's Lutheran Church in Richmond. Beverly volunteered at the Westview Elementary School in the library and at Reid Memorial Hospital in Richmond for many years. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family.
Survivors include her five children - Robert Richardson of Indianapolis, Mark (Debbie) Richardson of Knoxville, TN, Gary (Pam) Richardson of Bowling Green, OH, Laura (Darrell) Nicholson of Greensburg, IN, and Cheryl (Steve) Surles of Centerville, IN; 12 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her brother Edwin Ross Reynolds and her sister Patricia Gray.
A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 2pm at the St. Paul Lutheran Church - Crossroads at 664 State Road 229 Batesville, IN 47006. A private burial will be held at the Lutheraina Cemetery in Richmond. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude or Our Hospice of South Central Indiana. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.gilliland-howe.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019