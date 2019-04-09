Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
Bill B. Legear Obituary
Bill B. Legear

Richmond - William Benton Legear, age 90, of Richmond, Indiana, died Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Reid Health.

Born July 21, 1928, in Disputanta, Kentucky, to Tom and Ethel Harding Legear, Bill lived in Wayne County for 72 years. He served in the Indiana National Guard. Bill formerly worked as a truck driver for Wallace Metal Products and as a press operator at J.M. Hutton. He enjoyed fishing, mushroom hunting, and gardening.

Survivors include his wife of 72 years, Rosa Taylor Legear; daughter, Sharon Atkinson of Nineveh, Indiana; son, Mike (Mandee) Legear of Cambridge City, Indiana; grandchildren, Kody (Corbin Robinson) Legear, Keegan (Samantha Rihm) Legear, Thomas (Donna) Atkinson, and Brian (Amy) Atkinson; three great-grandchildren; brothers, Herbert Legear and Clyde (Judy) Legear, both of Richmond; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends, including his dog, Biscuit.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, Eddie Atkinson; and siblings, Alberta Swinford, Madolyn Abrams, and Allen and Jerry Legear.

Visitation for William Benton Legear will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Pastor Ross Terry officiating. Burial will be in Goshen Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to: , Wayne County Unit, 5635 West 96th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Apr. 9, 2019
