Bill Bradway
Cambridge City - William "Bill" H. Bradway Jr., 82, passed away Saturday morning July 20, 2019 at his home in Richmond, Indiana. A son of the late William Hayden and Charlotte Frances (Littleton) Bradway, Bill was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on February 4, 1937. Bill was raised in the Cambridge City community and had lived in Pershing before moving to Richmond six years ago. He graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1955. Bill was active in all sports during high school and was especially skilled at basketball. Following high school, Bill enlisted in the United States Navy and was honorably discharged in 1959. Bill was self employed most of his life. He started several businesses in Cambridge City which included Lumpy's and Bradway's Trophies & Engraving. Bill was a very talented artist. He specialized in ink and pen drawing and could make a picture come alive on paper. His artwork was the anchor of all his businesses. He was able to showcase his talent to a large audience when he opened "The Studio" in Metamora. Bill was a former member of the Lawrence H. Bertsch American Legion Post 169 where he served as commander. He was also a past member of the Masonic Lodge and will be remembered for his love of his dog Patches.
Survivors include his wife, Lois (Burchfield) Ott-Bradway. They were married in Metamora on May 28, 2005. 5 children, Teresa (Mark) Sharp, Karen (Kevin) Stuffel, Kathy (Matt) Malloy, Steve (Amy) Bradway and Bill (Stephanie) Bradway; 12 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; 2 step-children, Bradley Ott and Amy (Phil Hunt) Ott; 3 step grandchildren; 1 sister, Sally Woodward; 3 nieces; 1 nephew; 2 sisters in-law, Betty (Kon) Modschiedler and Caroline Susan-Wolfrom.
Bill was preceded in death by a son in-law, Gary Logston; great nephew, Charlie Breeden; brother in-law, Bob Woodward.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday July 25, 2019 at Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Home, Dublin. Visitation will conclude with Military Honors conducted by American Legion Post 169. Cremation will follow.
Published in The Palladium-Item on July 23, 2019