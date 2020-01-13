Resources
Rushville - Bill was born in Rushville, Indiana on December 15, 1952. He passed away suddenly on January 11, 2020, He was a resident of Rushville, Indiana all of his life.

He was the son of Louella F. (Bradley) and the late Joseph O. Goins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph O. Goins and his brother, David V. Goins.

He is survived by three sons, Derrick (Kristie) Goins, Westfield, and Trevor (Kristy) Goins, Dallas, TX their mother, Joan Hayes, Connersville and John (Michele) Egielske, Rushville. Two granddaughters, Kierstan Goins, Indianapolis, and Kira Goins, Westfield; Six brothers, Larry Goins, Jeffersonville; Terry (Lorna) Goins, Anderson; Ricky (Kim) Goins, Cincinnati, OH; Dennis (Desiree') Goins, Indianapolis; Kris (SoVonna) Goins, Atlantic Highlands, NJ; two sisters, JoElla Hawkins, Marion, and Doris McDougal, Indianapolis; a very special friend, Becky Gibson, Connersville, and a host of very special cousins, nieces and nephews.

Services will be held on Sunday, January 19th at Rushville Memorial Gymnasium, 1110 Lions Path, Rushville with Marlin Stewart officiating. Visitation is at 11 am and services will begin at 2 pm. Burial will be at Rushville East Hill cemetery on Monday, January 20th, at 12:30 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made out to Ivy Tech Richmond Foundation to the Bill Goins Minority Student Scholarship Fund, 2357 Chester Blvd, Richmond, IN 47374.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
