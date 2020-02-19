|
|
Bill Himelick
Fountain City - Mr. Bill D. Himelick, 82, formerly of Fountain City, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, at Yorktown Manor in Yorktown, Indiana.
Bill was born on August 13, 1937 in Fountain City, Indiana to Lloyd E. and Reba A. Snyder Himelick. He was a 1955 graduate of Fountain City High School and earned a Bachelors Degree from Earlham College and a Masters Degree from Ball State University. He began his teaching career at Boston High School, teaching Civics, Health and Physical Education and serving as the Athletic Director and baseball, basketball and track coach. He loved the game of basketball his entire life. He concluded his 39-year career in education at Test Jr. High School, teaching Health, History, Government and Social Studies. He also helped his father and brother in the family business, Himelick Construction. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Richmond.
Bill will be missed by his wife of 62 years, the former Sondra Thalls, whom he married on July 27, 1957; daughters, Brenda Cox & husband, Glenn; Barbara Curry and Linda Rutherford; grandchildren, Susan Renee, James, Sara, Adam, David, Matthew and Lindsay; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; brother, Max Himelick and wife, Joanne; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Robert & Faye Thalls; and several nieces & nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Dave Himelick.
James Heimlich will conduct a funeral ceremony at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, February 24, at the Smith-McQuiston & Webster Funeral Home, 321 US 27, Fountain City. Interment will follow in Willow Grove Cemetery.
Family and friends may gather for visitation from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, February 23, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are encouraged for the American Diabetes Association, 8604 Allisonville Road, Suite 140, Indianapolis, Indiana 46250 or the , 300 S. Riverside Plaza Ste 1200 Chicago, IL 60606-6637.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020