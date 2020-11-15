Bill Kirkman
Williamsburg - Mr. William E. "Bill" Kirkman, 80, of Williamsburg, passed away on Friday, November 13.
Bill was born on December 5, 1939 in Shelbyville, Indiana. He married the former Patty Sexton 61 years ago on September 26, 1959. They were blessed with two children, Greg and Vicki.
Bill was a truck driver and also farmed much of his life. In his later years, he did a lot of work for the Amish community. He enjoyed spending time within the antique tractor community at parades and shows. He also enjoyed tractor pulling and attending NASCAR races.
Bill will be missed by his wife of 61 years, Patty Kirkman; daughter & son-in-law, Vicki & Glen Griffin; son & daughter-in-law, Greg & Teresa Kirkman; grandchildren, Megan Kirkman & fiancé, Clay Young and Brandon Kirkman & his wife, Amanda; his very special great-grandson, Liam Kirkman; sisters, Violet Hall and Liz Lake; half-sister, Lisa Lambdin; brothers, Joe Kirkman and Charles Kirkman.
Bill was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Kirkman Scofield; step-father, Delford Scofield; his grandparents who raised him, Frank & Bessie Kirkman; sisters, Alice White, Flora Evelyn Sink Hogston, Lucille Shields and Esther Kirkman; brothers, Chester, John, Dick, Kenneth, Everett, Leroy, Franklin and Elmer Eugene Kirkman; half-brother, Frank Scofield.
A funeral ceremony will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18, at the Smith-McQuiston & Webster Funeral Home, 321 US 27 South, Fountain City. Interment will follow in Nettle Creek Friends Cemetery.
Family and friends may gather for visitation from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18, at the funeral home.
In order to keep everyone safe and healthy, it is required that visitors wear masks and observe physical distancing guidelines while at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are encouraged for the American Cancer Society
, 5635 West 96th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278 or online at www.donate.cancer.org
or Animal Care Alliance, 1353 Abington Pike, Richmond, IN 47374.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.smithmcquistonwebster.com
.