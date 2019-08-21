|
Bill Miller
Fountain City - Bill Miller
Charles William Miller II, 69, of Fountain City, passed away on Sunday evening, August 18, 2019 in Lynn following an automobile accident.
Bill was born March 18, 1950 in Richmond to the late Charles William I and Martha Jane Miller. He was a member of the first graduating class of Northeastern High School in 1968 and attended Lincoln Technical Institute. Bill owned and operated Miller's Cleaning supplies for 40 years. He was a member and Deacon of First Church of Christ in Lynn. Bill enjoyed hunting and fishing with his fishing buddy and father-in-law, Al Drake. He also enjoyed mushroom hunting. Bill loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren who were the light of his life.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Brenda Sue Miller; three children, Karen Brock (husband Danny) of Richmond, Scott Miller (wife Malisha) of Muncie, and Steven Miller of Ft. Wayne; a son-in-law, Tim Burrows (wife Jackie) of Pershing; eight grandchildren, Samantha Dunaway (husband Justin), Johnathan Sheets, Luke Miller, Emma Miller, Jacob Miller, Olivia Miller, Luke Brock, and Colt Brock; two brothers, Jim Miller (wife Linda) of Fountain City and Rob Miller of Lynn; His father and mother-in-law, Al and Joan Drake of Cambridge City; a brother-in-law, David Necessary (wife Angie) of Lexington, KY; and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life service will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday, August 22, 2019 at First Church of Christ, 206 W. Church St., Lynn, IN 47355. Pastor George Taylor will officiate.
Friends and family may gather to share and remember from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at the church.
Memorial contributions may be given to IDES of Noblesville, 355 Park 32 West Drive, Noblesville, IN 46062.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Smith-McQuiston & Webster Funeral Home.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Aug. 21, 2019