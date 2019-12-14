|
|
Bill Wissler
Richmond - Mr. Willard A. "Bill" Wissler, 87, of Richmond, passed away on Friday, December 13, at home with his family at his side.
He was born on November 24, 1932 in Milton, Indiana to Linville P. and Emma L. Culbertson Wissler. He was a 1950 graduate of Whitewater High School and 1956 graduate of Purdue University. He married the former Mary A. Brumbaugh on March 22, 1951. They were blessed with 5 daughters and 61 years of marriage before her death on December 1, 2012.
Bill lived in the Centerville and Richmond area most of his life and was a longtime member of the Middleboro United Methodist Church. He was an oil truck driver for Farm Bureau for 12 years before working for Mather Fuel Company for 19 years. He also worked 12 years at Kemper Cabinet, was a driver for City Care-A-Van and was formerly the night manager and maintenance man at Interfaith Apartments. He enjoyed bowling for many years.
Bill will be missed by his 4 daughters, Ann Toney, of Richmond; Linda Sheard and her husband, Tom; Roberta Porter and her husband, Mark; Vicky Phelps; son-in-law, Bob Hager; 12 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, and several nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, wife, daughter, Karen Hager; grandson, Daniel Hager and sister, Norma Joan Lester.
Bill's family is especially grateful for Dr. Desantis and his Hospice Team.
A funeral ceremony will be conducted by Nate Lafuze at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 19, at the Smith-McQuiston & Webster Funeral Home, 321 US 27 South, Fountain City. Interment will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.
Family and friends may gather for visitation from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 18 and 1-hour prior to service time on Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the Middleboro United Methodist Church or the Reid Foundation for Hospice Care.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.smithmcquistonwebster.com .
Published in The Palladium-Item from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019