Billy Joe Hollingsworth



Richmond - Billy Joe Hollingsworth, age 90, of Richmond, Indiana, died Monday, June 24, 2019, at Arbor Trace.



Born February 24, 1929, in Richmond, Indiana, to Denver R. and Mae V. Bush Hollingsworth, Billy Joe lived in this community most of his life. He was a 1948 graduate of Richmond High School. Billy Joe formerly worked at Belden in Richmond and True Blood in Dayton, Ohio, before moving to Tucson, Arizona, where he was the owner and operator of B&H Tool Company. After selling his business and retiring, Billy Joe moved back to Richmond in 2001. He loved playing golf, traveling, woodworking, and animals, especially his cats.



Survivors include his sons, David Lee (Barbara) Hollingsworth of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Ricky Allen (Madonna) Hollingsworth of Show Low, Arizona; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sister, Sue Bishop of Richmond; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.



He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Wanda Mae Feustel Hollingsworth; father; mother, Mae V. Deeter; brother, Russell "Junior" Hollingsworth and infant brother, Robert; and brother-in-law, Dean Bishop.



The family would like to thank Reid Health and the staff of Arbor Trace for the love and care they gave to Billy Joe.



Visitation for Billy Joe Hollingsworth will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Pastor Ted Chalk officiating. Entombment will be in Earlham Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to: American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, P.O. Box 96929, Washington D.C., 20090-6929 or Help The Animals, Inc., P.O. Box 117, Richmond, IN 47375.



Published in The Palladium-Item on June 26, 2019