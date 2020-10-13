Billy Leroy Parker Sr.
Richmond - Billy Leroy Parker Sr., age 84, of Richmond, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Reid Health.
Bill was born on November 20, 1935, in Corbin, Kentucky, to William E. and Lorena Helton Parker. He moved to Indiana at the age of 15, where he began working at Powerhouse Hamburgers. This led Bill to work in the food service business for many years. He graduated from Richmond High School in 1953. Bill also married Mary Elizabeth Hayes in 1953. Together, they raised four children and later owned and operated the Blue Roof restaurant in Lynn, Indiana, and Parker's restaurant in Fountain City, Indiana. Bill was a member of Fountain City Lions Club #223 and a former member of First Baptist Church in Richmond. He always had a smile on his face and a song on his lips. Bill loved to cook, eat, and work in his flower garden. To know Bill, was to love him.
Survivors include his sons, Larry (Kay) Parker of Lynn and Rick (Elena) Parker of Flower Mound, Texas; daughter, Pam Parker of Richmond; grandchildren, Jeff Parker, Kaycee Parker, and Michelle Sparks; sisters, Bobbie Gegax of California, Janice (P.Q.) Miller of Florida, and Dannelle Hayes of Richmond; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and longtime companion, Betty Oldham of Richmond and her children, Ron (Renee) Oldham of McCordsville, Indiana, Randy (Rose) Oldham of Connersville, Indiana, Rick Oldham and Cindy Spears, both of Centerville, Indiana, and Sheri (Shaun) Quirk of St. Petersburg, Florida.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Mary Elizabeth Parker, who died February 25, 2001; son, Billy Parker Jr.; father; and mother and stepfather, Lorena "Granny" and Richard Parshall.
Visitation for Billy Leroy Parker Sr. will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home. Please plan to wear your own mask in the funeral home. Burial will be in Willow Grove Cemetery.
