Billy Ray Brumfield

Richmond - Billy Ray Brumfield, 68, left this world on Thursday October 22, 2020 at I.U. Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis of multiple organ failure. Billy Ray was born on the side of a mountain in West Virginia on October 9, 1952, graduated from Rushville High School in 1970 and retired from Ford in Connersville after 32 years of service. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 47 years, the former Teri Boyd; a beloved daughter, Jennifer Rivera and her husband, Abe; their daughter, Lilly; 2 adored grown grandchildren, Jeff Mofield of Indianapolis and Alyssa Mofield of Richmond, who is the mother of a precious great grandson, R.J., who loved spending time with his Papaw; 2 loved step granddaughters, Shamantha Johnson and Samantha Rivera both of Indianapolis.

Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. on Wednesday October 28th at Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Home, Dublin, where cremation will follow.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallanderleweinfuneralhome.com




Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
