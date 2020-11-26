Billy Trew
Fountain City - Billy (Bill) Trew went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.
Bill was born to Millard and Ruby (Trotter) Trew on January 25th, 1930 in Rossville, Georgia. While still a baby they moved to Cleveland, Tennessee. Bill attended schools in Cleveland until his family moved to Knoxville where he graduated from Knoxville High School in 1949.
Bill joined the Marines on January 1st, 1950. After boot camp, he was assigned to headquarters at Parris Island, SC for two years. He was then stationed at the US Embassy in Manilla; and finished his career at The Pentagon.
Bill graduated from the University of California, Sacramento with a degree in Agronomy, the science of soil management and crop production. He worked for several seed companies in the Central California area advising the ranchers and growers on what, when, and where to plant and harvest their crops. He worked up to the age of 70 before retiring and then moved to Fountain City, Indiana where he could be near his family.
Bill loved to dress up; and that was evident of all the brightly colored suits and shirts he could be seen in from time to time. Even though he had to put the suits and shirts away, he still loved to wear his crazy, brightly colored socks.
Bill loved Jesus! He loved sharing about his Lord. He held several Bible studies at local nursing homes to share the good news about how Jesus came to save the lost and give eternal life. Even up to his death he was still sharing about Jesus at Ambassador Health Care in Centerville, Indiana. He was an active member of Hillcrest Baptist Church.
He is preceded in death by his parents, sister, Nancy Hill, brothers-in-law Vernie Hill and Charles McDonald. Surviving is his sister, Joyce McDonald of Fountain City, daughter, Koren (Korie) Trew of Mazatlán, Mexico and three stepchildren and their families, Jay Delkin, Becky (Rob) Dietz and Miriam (Efrem) Sepulveda. He is also survived by his niece, Becky (Gary) Zornes of Kenmore, WA; nephews, David (Brenda) Hill of New Paris, OH and Tim Hill of Tarboro, NC. He is survived by his great nephews and nieces, Josh (Sheena) Hill of Union City, IN, Stephanie Arbolante of Lake Jackson, TX, Chasity Hill of New Paris, OH, Jessica (Justin) Adcock, Richmond, IN and Jacob Hill of Richmond, IN. He is survived by his great great nephews and nieces, Jeremiah Hill, Violet Howard, Naia Arbolante, Chasta Driskell, Hailey Driskell, Ava Pegg, Cole Pegg, Jayden Adcock, Jillian Adcock and Jaxtin Adcock.
The family would like to say a very special thank you to Ambassador Health Care Center in Centerville, IN for the wonderful care and support they gave to Bill. We would also like to say a special thank you to Emily Pegg, his caregiver, for her care of Bill. She was very special to him.
Condolences may be sent to Joyce McDonald, P.O. Box 303 Fountain City, Indiana 47341.
There will be no services for Bill at his request. Please, no flowers.
Memorial contributions are encouraged for the Alzheimer's Association
, 50 E. 91st St., Suite 50, Indianapolis, IN 46240.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithmcquistonwebster.com
