Blanche E. Fitzgibbons
Richmond - Blanche E. Fitzgibbons, age 91, of Richmond, Indiana, died Monday, July 29, 2019, at her home.
Born September 24, 1927, in Richmond, Indiana, to Louis Emmett and Mabel Belle Shockey DeArmond, Blanche lived in Richmond and the surrounding areas all her life. She was a 1945 graduate of New Madison High School in Ohio. Blanche worked at Belden for 41 years, retiring in 1989. She served on the Richmond Senior Community Center Council for many years and volunteered for many local organizations, including the Whitewater Eye Center in Richmond for 17 years after her retirement. Blanche enjoyed playing Bingo, watching IU basketball, and spending time with her grandchildren, including all the kids she babysat for who called her "Grandma". She was always cheerful and will be dearly missed.
Survivors include her daughters, Carol (John) Gallagher and Tammy Fitzgibbons, both of Richmond; grandsons, Sean (Melissa) Gallagher and Cody (Tina) Gallagher, both of Richmond; great-grandchildren, Collin and Ava Gallagher and Hunter Van Winkle; sister, Becky (Skip Pagent) Arthur of West Manchester, Ohio; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Harry Leo Fitzgibbons, who died August 15, 1987; parents; and siblings, Barbara Mehan, Peggy Brown, and David DeArmond.
Visitation for Blanche E. Fitzgibbons will be from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Chaplain Rick Alvey officiating. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Richmond Senior Community Center, 1600 South 2nd Street, Richmond, IN 47374.
Published in The Palladium-Item on July 30, 2019