|
|
Bob Gaddis
Straughn - Robert "Bob" E. Gaddis Sr. of Straughn passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020. He was born on September 8th, 1938 in Marion, Indiana, to John M. and Velma Gaddis, growing up in Straughn, Indiana. Bob labored at various companies in his life, Truck Driving for Miller Brothers, Lee Cylinders in Cambridge, Hill's Roses, and Mac Tools in Richmond. Bob enjoyed coon hunting, fishing, watching sports, and attending auctions, he was always looking for a deal at auctions and rummage sales.
Survivors include his children Teresa (Ralph Jr.) Phillips of Cambridge City, John (Brenda) Gaddis of Milton, Robert "Bobby" (Melissa) Gaddis of Knightstown, Michael Gaddis of Dublin; grandchildren, John Michael, Jakob, Scott, John Allen, Jason, Crystal, Maghan, and Mckenna Gaddis, step-grandchildren, Jesse Scholze, Andrew and Anthony Hayes; great-grandchildren; brother Herb, and sisters Martha and Shirley, and special friend Shirley Saunders daughter Ashley.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents John and Velma; wife Helen, grandson, Justin Gaddis; sister, Loretta, and special friend Shirley S.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until the time of service at 7 p.m. on Tuesday February 25, 2020 at Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Home, Dublin, where cremation will follow.
Online condolences can be made at
www.marshallanderleweinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2020