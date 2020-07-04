Bob Hamilton
Cambridge City - William R. "Bob" Hamilton, 85, passed away at his home early Friday morning July 3, 2020. The son of the late William Francis and Erna May (Hera) Hamilton, Bob was born in Connersville, Indiana on May 30, 1935. Bob was a graduate of Connersville High School in 1953 and began working that year at REX Mfg./ Philco-Ford until his retirement from Visteon in 2003 where he was a foreman in the maintenance department. He lived his entire life in Fayette and Wayne counties where he enjoyed farming, keeping horses, antique tractors and his canine companions. He was a member of Milton Masonic Lodge #108, Lumpy's Liars Table and attended Milton Christian Church.
Survivors include his wife of 17 years, the former Silvia Helmsing; 8 children, Cathy (Ralph) Garvey, Donna Hamilton, Phil (Kim) Hamilton, Randy (Tammy) Hamilton, Angela (Morrie) Stevens, Bill Hamilton, Dale Hamilton and Craig (Lisa) Hamilton and the mother of his children, Margaret (Willhelm) Hamilton; 21 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; 2 step children, Angel (Alan) Manious and Trent Davis; sister, Sue Frank; brother in-law, Kenny Pflum; nieces and nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Cindy; granddaughter, Mandy Hamilton-Faber; 2 sisters, Peggy Pflum and Barbara Gettinger.
Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. on Tuesday July 7, 2020 at Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Home, Dublin with masonic services at 7:45 p.m.. Private funeral services will be officiated by Rev. Scott Moistener. Burial will be at Dale Cemetery in Connersville.
Memorial contributions can be made to H.E.L.P. the Animals Inc.- P.O. Box 117/ Richmond, IN 47374.
Online condolences can be made at www.marshallanderleweinfuneralhome.com