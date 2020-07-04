1/1
Bob Hamilton
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bob's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bob Hamilton

Cambridge City - William R. "Bob" Hamilton, 85, passed away at his home early Friday morning July 3, 2020. The son of the late William Francis and Erna May (Hera) Hamilton, Bob was born in Connersville, Indiana on May 30, 1935. Bob was a graduate of Connersville High School in 1953 and began working that year at REX Mfg./ Philco-Ford until his retirement from Visteon in 2003 where he was a foreman in the maintenance department. He lived his entire life in Fayette and Wayne counties where he enjoyed farming, keeping horses, antique tractors and his canine companions. He was a member of Milton Masonic Lodge #108, Lumpy's Liars Table and attended Milton Christian Church.

Survivors include his wife of 17 years, the former Silvia Helmsing; 8 children, Cathy (Ralph) Garvey, Donna Hamilton, Phil (Kim) Hamilton, Randy (Tammy) Hamilton, Angela (Morrie) Stevens, Bill Hamilton, Dale Hamilton and Craig (Lisa) Hamilton and the mother of his children, Margaret (Willhelm) Hamilton; 21 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; 2 step children, Angel (Alan) Manious and Trent Davis; sister, Sue Frank; brother in-law, Kenny Pflum; nieces and nephews.

Bob was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Cindy; granddaughter, Mandy Hamilton-Faber; 2 sisters, Peggy Pflum and Barbara Gettinger.

Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. on Tuesday July 7, 2020 at Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Home, Dublin with masonic services at 7:45 p.m.. Private funeral services will be officiated by Rev. Scott Moistener. Burial will be at Dale Cemetery in Connersville.

Memorial contributions can be made to H.E.L.P. the Animals Inc.- P.O. Box 117/ Richmond, IN 47374.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallanderleweinfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jul. 4 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Homes - Dublin
Send Flowers
JUL
7
Service
07:45 PM
Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Homes - Dublin
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Homes - Dublin
1993 Cumberland Street
Dublin, IN 47335
(765) 478-5161
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved