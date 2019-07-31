Services
Riggle Walterman Mortuary
32 S 11th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-7684
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Riggle Walterman Mortuary
32 S 11th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Riggle Walterman Mortuary
32 S 11th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bob McVey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bob McVey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bob McVey Obituary
Bob McVey

Richmond - Robert E. (Bob) McVey, age 60, of Richmond, Indiana went to be with the Lord on Sunday (July 28, 2019). Bob was born on June 20, 1959 to Elige and Sarah McDaniel McVey.

Survivors include children Amanda (David) Lear and James McVey; siblings Maryann Turner, Michael McVey and Janet Ketring; grandchildren Zachary, Taylor, Lindsey and Jace; several cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and extended family; special person, Barbara Allen, whom remained very close and was the mother of his children and grandmother to his grandchildren. In addition to his parents he his preceded in death by siblings Milli Welsh, Tone McVey and Jeff McVey.

Services for Bob will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday (August 2, 2019) at Riggle-Waltermann Mortuary. Pastors Jay and Charlotte Barden will officiate the service. Burial will immediately follow at Earlham Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 12:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. on Friday (August 2, 2019) at the funeral home.
Published in The Palladium-Item on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bob's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now