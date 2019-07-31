|
|
Bob McVey
Richmond - Robert E. (Bob) McVey, age 60, of Richmond, Indiana went to be with the Lord on Sunday (July 28, 2019). Bob was born on June 20, 1959 to Elige and Sarah McDaniel McVey.
Survivors include children Amanda (David) Lear and James McVey; siblings Maryann Turner, Michael McVey and Janet Ketring; grandchildren Zachary, Taylor, Lindsey and Jace; several cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and extended family; special person, Barbara Allen, whom remained very close and was the mother of his children and grandmother to his grandchildren. In addition to his parents he his preceded in death by siblings Milli Welsh, Tone McVey and Jeff McVey.
Services for Bob will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday (August 2, 2019) at Riggle-Waltermann Mortuary. Pastors Jay and Charlotte Barden will officiate the service. Burial will immediately follow at Earlham Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 12:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. on Friday (August 2, 2019) at the funeral home.
Published in The Palladium-Item on July 31, 2019