Bob Sheffer
Williamsburg - Mr. Robert D. "Bob" Sheffer, 94, of Williamsburg, passed away on Wednesday, April 29 at his home.
Bob was born in Richmond, Indiana on August 8, 1925 to Henry J. & Virgie Winkler Sheffer. He married the former Lucy Preston on November 21, 1953. They were blessed with one son and 52 years together before her death on April 23, 2006.
Bob lived in Williamsburg most of his life. He taught math and computer science before retiring from the Tech Center of Dayton Public Schools. Bob was formerly a member of the Williamsburg Friends Meeting and was a faithful member of the Williamsburg Church of the Nazarene. He was an active member of Williamsburg Lions Club, serving as President in 1977 and from 1996-98, and was honored as a Melvin Jones Fellow. Bob was active for many years with the Indiana Football Hall of Fame. He also was an enthusiastic greeter to cyclists, runners and walkers who passed by his home near the Cardinal Greenway Williamsburg Trailhead.
Bob will be missed by his son, Drew Sheffer; grandson, Brandon Sheffer; four great-grandchildren, Seth Sheffer, Shelby Sheffer, Gwyneth Sheffer and Hayden Sheffer; brother, Maurice Sheffer; his special companion, Janice Shute and several nieces & nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Larinda Sheffer; and sisters, Marjorie Stevens and Phyllis McClain.
Bob's request was to have a graveside service in Earlham Cemetery.
Bob further requested that any memorial contributions to be sent to the Williamsburg Church of the Nazarene, PO Box 707, Williamsburg, IN 47393 or the Williamsburg Lions Club Scholarship Fund, PO Box 727, Williamsburg, IN 47393.
The Smith-McQuiston & Webster Funeral Home, Fountain City, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020