Richmond - Robert W. "Bob" Tiemann, 92, passed away peacefully on Wednesday evening, July 1.



Bob was born in Boston, Indiana, on December 17, 1927, the son of Henry George and Eva Marie Sleeth Tiemann. He was a 1945 graduate of Boston High School. He served in the US Army in the Pacific Theatre during the close of World War Two. Bob married the former Martha Brumfiel on August 29, 1948. They were blessed with two children and nearly 55 years of marriage before her death on June 3, 2003.



Bob farmed all of his life and was formerly active in Rural Youth. He also drove a school bus for Northeastern Schools for many years. He was a member of Faith United Lutheran Church. He and Martha enjoyed traveling extensively. Bob was a member of B.A.S.S. and enjoyed fishing. He was also a league bowler for many years and enjoyed playing many types of card games.



Bob will be missed by his daughter & son-in-law, Penny & Rick Martin; son & daughter-in-law, Phil & Debbie Tiemann; grandchildren, Lindsey Tiemann, Brittney Helt & husband, Alex, and Tyler Martin; great-grandchildren, Kelly Martin, Allison Martin and Hailey Martin; sister-in-law, Dorotha Tiemann; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces & great-nephews.



In addition to his parents and wife, Bob was preceded in death by two brothers, Delbert Tiemann and Clarence Tiemann and his wife, Maxine.



Public visitation for Bob will be from 4-7 pm on Tuesday, July 7, at the Smith-McQuiston & Webster Funeral Home, 321 US 27 South, Fountain City.



In order to keep everyone safe and healthy, both Bob's family and the funeral home respectfully request that visitors wear masks and observe physical distancing guidelines during visitation.



Funeral services for Bob will be private. He will be laid to rest in Willow Grove Cemetery with military rites delivered by the Wayne County Honor Guard.



Memorial contributions may be sent to Faith United Lutheran Church, 4015 National Road West, Richmond, IN 47374.



