Bobby Robinson Jr.
Richmond - Bobby Franklin Robinson, Jr., 39, of Richmond, passed away on March 5th, 2019. Bobby was born to Bobby and Peggy (Bowling) Robinson on May 20th, 1979. Bobby had a degree in Culinary Arts and was a trained Barber. He had a big heart and loved his family dearly and was an avid sports fan. Although, born in Indiana, he was a Kentucky Wildcat at heart and followed the Colts. He is survived by his sons Gavin and Keaton Robinson of Richmond, his mother, his sisters Edwina Alford (Pat) of London, KY, Liz Butler (Greg) of Centerville, IN, and Sarah Turner (Scott) of Westfield, IN as well as brother Tony Robinson (Kim) of Fishers, IN, along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Preceding him in death include his father, Bobby Robinson Sr. and his grandparents Dan and Eliza Robinson and Bill and Elizabeth Bowling.
Every life is noted and is cherished, and nothing loved is ever lost or perished. - Madeline L'Engle
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Mar. 14, 2019