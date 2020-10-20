1/
Bonnie L. Resh
1934 - 2020
Bonnie L. Resh

Richmond, IN - Bonnie L. Resh, 86, of Richmond, died October 17, 2020, at her home. She was born March 18, 1934, in Berne, Indiana to Leonard F. and Clara Isabelle Nagle Jolly; she grew up in Celina, OH. She retired as a bookkeeper after working for Gordon Gray Glass Company, Cormican Glassworks Company, and DoubleTree Farm Implements.

She was a fan of Indiana University basketball, and the Indianapolis Colts, Tiger Woods, and Ohio State University basketball. She was a member of the Professional Business Women's Association.

Survivors include her husband of 64 years, Richard "Dick" Resh, five children: Brenda Resh Miles of Richmond, Douglas D. Resh of Pheonix, Arizona, Deanna L. (George) Luxbacher of Dawsonville, Georgia, Debra S. (William) Presley of Richmond, Michael H. (Debby) Resh of Richmond; nine grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; one sister Velma Lynch of Celina, Ohio; numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by one son Gary S. Resh, her parents, other brothers and sisters: Leonard Jolly, Frances Fennig, Vincent Jolly, Allen Jolly, Violet Thomas, Virginia Spry, and Rosemary McGough.

A private burial will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Reid Foundation for Hospice Care 1100 Reid Parkway Richmond, Indiana 47374. Online condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at stegallberheideorr.com.






Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home - Richmond
222 North 10th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
765/962-9526
