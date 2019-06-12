Services
Alexander Funeral Home-West Chapel
2100 West Illinois Street
Evansville, IN 47712
(812) 423-4477
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Alexander Funeral Home-West Chapel
2100 West Illinois Street
Evansville, IN 47712
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Alexander Funeral Home-West Chapel
2100 West Illinois Street
Evansville, IN 47712
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Alexander Funeral Home-West Chapel
2100 West Illinois Street
Evansville, IN 47712
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie Barning
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie Lee Barning


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bonnie Lee Barning Obituary
Bonnie Lee Barning

Evansville - October 26, 1930-June 9, 2019

Bonnie Lee Barning, 88, of Evansville, IN, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Miller's Health and Rehabilitation in LaPorte, Indiana, with her daughter at her side.

She was born on October 26, 1930 in Evansville, Indiana, the daughter of Elmer Stratman and Isabel (Strange) Stratman.

Bonnie was a Master Gardener and had a particular love for Bearded Iris and Hostas. She enjoyed playing bridge, loved music and singing in her church choir (UCC). She served many years as a Girl Scout leader and also as president of the Tekoppel Elementary School Parent Teacher Association. She worked as a secretary for Prudential Life Insurance, Harris Upham Brokerage Firm, Hobart Brothers and the Indiana State Board of Health. After retirement she lived in Richmond, Indiana. There, she was a member of P.E.O., the Richmond Petal and Stem Garden Club, she served as the Secretary-Treasurer of the Hendricks County Bluebird Society, and occasionally volunteered at the Richmond Rose Garden and Vaile Elementary School.

Bonnie, was a majorette in the Reitz H.S. Marching Band where she met her future husband Phil, a drummer! On February 9, 1951, in Evansville, IN, she married that high school sweetheart, Carl Phillip Barning, Jr., who preceded her in death on October 25, 1994.

She is survived by her daughter, Carrie Ann (Harold) Carlson, of Rolling Prairie, IN; five grandchildren, Christopher (Tanya) Hitch, Erinn (Tom) Jankowski, Craig (Whitney) Carlson, Brian (Angela) Carlson, Rebecca (Matthew) Williamson and six great-grandchildren, Ozzy Jankowski, Conrad Carlson, Emma and Avery Carlson, Benjamin and Henry Williamson. She was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter Beth Lynn (Richard) Hitch.

Arrangements are being entrusted to Haverstock Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Monday, June 17, 2019, from 4:00pm- 7:00pm CST and Tuesday, June 18, 2019, from 9:00am - 10:00am CST at Alexander Funeral Home West Chapel, 2100 West Illinois Street, Evansville, Indiana 47712. A celebration of life will be on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 10:00am CST followed by burial at Tupman Cemetery, 1601 Red Bank Road, Evansville, IN.
Published in The Palladium-Item on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alexander Funeral Home-West Chapel
Download Now