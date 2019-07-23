|
|
Bradley "Brad" Brown
Greenfield - Bradley Morris Brown, age 42, of Greenfield, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019. He was born in LaPorte, IN on May 10, 1977 to Dewey S. and Lucinda S. (Morris) Brown. He graduated from Lincoln High School in Cambridge City in 1995. Brad married Angela Renae (Berry) on September 23, 2000 in Richmond.
He has worked several years at Moser Consulting in Indianapolis as an IT Consultant. Brad was passionate about his children and attending their sporting events. Brad loved vacationing and spending time on the beach with his family. He enjoyed boating and riding his motorcycle, he was a Colts fan and liked going to all sorts of sporting events. He also enjoyed building homes, including his own, and other construction projects. He enjoyed volunteering to help the homeless. Brad had a fun personality and loved hanging out with his friends and family.
Brad is survived by his wife, Angela Brown of Greenfield; children, Braden and Kelsie Brown of Greenfield; parents, Cindy Brown of Richmond and Dewey (Monica) Brown of Brownsburg; sister, Laurie Kirkman of Richmond; brother, Collin (Ericka) Brown of Queen Creek, AZ; six nieces and nephews; three great nieces and nephews; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James and Lillian "Sue" Morris and Bernard and Nina Brown.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Erlewein Mortuary & Crematory, 1484 W. US Hwy. 40, Greenfield, IN 46140. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the mortuary. Burial will follow at South Lawn Cemetery in Dublin, IN.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made by mail to the Hancock Hope House, 35 E Pierson St, Greenfield, IN 46140, or envelopes will be available at the mortuary. Friends may share a memory or condolence at www.erleweinmortuary.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on July 23, 2019