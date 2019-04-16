Bradley R. Poynter



Richmond, Ind. - Bradley R. Poynter, age 49, of Richmond, Indiana, died unexpectedly Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Reid Health.



Born October 4, 1969, in Richmond, Indiana, to Russ and Ann Pickett Poynter, Brad was a life-long resident of Richmond. He was a 1987 graduate of Richmond High School. Brad was self-employed in landscaping. He was extremely tough and hard-working. Brad previously attended First Assembly of God. He loved his cats and all animals and was an avid NASCAR fan. Brad was greatly loved and will be dearly missed. He was a wonderful husband, daddy, and son.



Survivors include his wife of 26 years, Christina Dean Poynter; daughter, Hailey Poynter of Richmond; parents; mother-in-law, Jenny Fish of Richmond; father-in-law, Steve (Lynda) Dean of Richmond; aunts; uncles; cousins; and many friends.



He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.



Visitation for Bradley R. Poynter will be from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Rev. Carlos King and Pastor Kevin Arthur officiating. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery.



Published in The Palladium-Item on Apr. 16, 2019