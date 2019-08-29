|
|
Bradley Steven Powell
Richmond - Bradley Steven Powell, age 62, of Richmond, Indiana, passed away after a short illness Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at home surrounded by his family.
Born November 22, 1956, in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, to Raymond and Juanita M. Robinson Powell, Brad lived in Richmond most of his life. He was a 1975 graduate of Richmond High School. Brad worked at Richmond Power & Light in substation maintenance for 42 years. He was a member of IBEW Local 1395 and Whitewater Lodge No. 159, F. & A.M. Brad was also a member of the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 167 since 1989, where he was Past Governor and served ten times as Governor, and belonged to the Moose Legion Fellowship Degree of Honor. Brad was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed playing pool, golfing, bowling, and Bingo.
Survivors include his wife of 10 years, Tonya A. Powell; children, Lisabeth (Dr. Andrew) Deitsch, Laura (Terrence) Owens, and Lindsey (William) Harding, all of Richmond, Brooke (Robert Garcia) Ryan of New Paris, Ohio, and Aaron (Sarah) Ryan of Richmond; grandchildren, Grace, Adam, Ben, and Abby Deitsch, Tonya and Cory Powell, Ellie and Ethan Hall, Lillian and Archer Ryan, and Baby Harding, who is due this November; sister, Dotty (John) Wright of Richmond; brothers, Joe Powell of Richmond, Walt Powell of Lynn, Indiana, and Kevin Powell and Scott (Angie) Powell, both of Richmond; aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Michael Raymond Powell.
Visitation for Bradley Steven Powell will be from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, August 30, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. The family invites you to dress casually. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Pastor Ross Terry officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Reid Foundation for the Hospice Program, 1100 Reid Parkway, Richmond, IN 47374 or to a local animal shelter.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Aug. 29, 2019