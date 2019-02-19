Brahmer J. Fletcher



Centerville, Ind. - Brahmer J. Fletcher, age 31, of Centerville, Indiana, died Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Reid Health.



Born September 8, 1987, in Richmond, Indiana, to George and Traci Corder Fletcher II, Brahmer was a life-long resident of Wayne County. He was a 2006 graduate of Centerville High School. Brahmer worked as a package handler at UPS in Centerville. He enjoyed raising rodeo bred bulls with his family, helping people learn to ride horses, working at rodeos, reading, eating, and spending time with his family and friends.



Survivors include his mother, Traci Fletcher of Centerville; brothers, Bronc (Kenzie Drew) Fletcher of Richmond and Briendle (Brooke) Fletcher of Centerville; niece, Bradie; aunts, Kelley (Jamie) McWhinney and Joetta Fletcher; cousins, Dustin, Sydney, Kiera, Cheyenne, Ashley, and Skylar; many friends, including his barn and rodeo family; and faithful companion, Lilly, his dog.



He was preceded in death by his father and maternal and paternal grandparents.



Visitation for Brahmer J. Fletcher will be from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. A Time of Remembrance will follow at 8:00 p.m. Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Justin Cowboy Crisis Fund, 101 Pro Rodeo Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80919.



