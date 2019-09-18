|
Brandon Aurturo Gomez Shaffer
Richmond, IN - Brandon Aurturo Gomez Shaffer age 24, passed away unexpectedly on September 13, 2019. He was born August 2, 1995, to Brandon Lee Shaffer and Stephanie Gomez Hernandez in Richmond, Indiana.
Brandon loved to play basketball, listen to music and play with his children.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife: Angel Gomez Shaffer; his father: Brandon Lee Shaffer; his mother; Stephanie Gomez Hernandez; four sons: Ezikyah Shaffer, Mason Shaffer, Khalijah Reid and Isaiah Delucio; soon to be daughter on the way: Ka'Liyah Shaffer; maternal grandfather: Billy Pettit; paternal grandparents: Debra (Brent) VanWinkle; aunts: Faith (Ryan) Frame, Whitney Pettit and Nikki (Greg) Gomez; and uncle: JD Shaffer.
He is preceded in death by his great grandmother, Joan Dunham; maternal grandmother: Cheryl Collins; and two special friends: Dillion Crail and Bishop Oliver.
Family and friends may visit Community Family Funeral Home on Friday, September 20, 2019, from 12 Noon until 1:00 PM. Following cremation, burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Send online condolences to the family via the guestbook at www.communityfamilyfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on Sept. 18, 2019