Community Family Funeral Home - Richmond
101 West Main Street
Richmond, IN 47374
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
2015 - 2019
Brantlee Brock Obituary
Brantlee Brock

New Paris, Ohio - Our little angel, Brantlee Brock, earned his heavenly wings on June 25, 2019. He was born August 19, 2015, to Shelton Brock and Jazmine Ward, in Springboro, Ohio.

He was always happy, loving and smiling. He will be forever loved and missed.

He leaves to cherish his memory: mother: Jazmine Ward (Pam Lake); father: Shelton Brock; brother: Kingston Brock; maternal grandmother: Nicki Penley; paternal grandmother: Christina Swonger Howard; great grandmother: Angie Moore (Billy Davis); great grandfather: Carlos Doolin Jr.; aunts: Jalyn Penley, Nitalia Thompson, Natilee Thompson and Summer Brock; uncles: Paiton Moore and Seth Brock; great uncles: Boony Penley, Joseph Penley, Daniel Penley (Lisa Moore) and Steven Doolin.

He is preceded in death by an aunt: Sienna Brock.

Funeral services will be held at Community Family Funeral Home on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 12 Noon. Family and friends may visit Saturday at the funeral home from 10:00 AM until 12 Noon. Interment will be in Springlawn Cemetery, New Paris, Ohio. Send online condolences to www.communityfamilyfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on June 28, 2019
