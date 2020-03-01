|
|
Brenda G. Rogers
Richmond -
After a long illness, Brenda G. Rogers, 70, of Richmond went home to be with the Lord on February 27, 2020. She was born December 27, 1949 in Richmond, Indiana to Herbert and Lela Mae (Demps) Bumbalough and lived here all of her life.
Survivors include two children, Tina (Franklin) Hampton of Richmond and Chad (Sarah) Wood of Indianapolis, one step-daughter, Kindel (Bret) Larkins of Ankeny, Iowa, four grandchildren, Amanda (Jermaine) Crumby, Adam (Lacey) Hampton, Holly Wood, and Kaitlyn Wood, four great-grandchildren, Jason Markel, Le'Miya, Grace, and Alex, two brothers Jim (Lyn) Bumbalough and Mike Bumbalough of Richmond, and one sister Joyce (Roger) Anderson of Tennessee.
Brenda's husband, Mark, died October 15, 2000, her parents, two sisters, Nelda Kolentus and Wilma Jean Dingle are also deceased.
Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Friday March 6, 2020 at Stegall-Berheide funeral Home with Pastor Gloria Ward officiating. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery. Friends may call Thursday March 5, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at stegallberheideorr.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2020