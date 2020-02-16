Services
Girton- Schmidt -Boucher Gard Funeral Home
226 W. Main St
Eaton, OH 45320
(937) 456-3333
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Driver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda S. Driver


1956 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brenda S. Driver Obituary
Brenda S. Driver

Eldorado, OH - Brenda S. Driver, age 63, of Eldorado, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at her residence. She was born March 29, 1956 in Dayton to the late Paul E. Deeter and Phyllis Kay (Coffman) Grittman. She is survived by her husband Mark A. Driver of Eldorado, whom she married in 1997; sons Michael Martindale of Eldorado and Eric Martindale of Crossville, TN; daughters Keeshan Capps of Fountain City and Dezra Driver of Lewisburg; sister Nancy Kordecki of Dayton; brother Paul Deeter of Grants Pass, OR; numerous grandchildren; and cousin and thought of like a sister, Joann Behrens of Sullivan, MO. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be sent to the , P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brenda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -