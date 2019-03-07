|
Brenda Sherwood
Liberty - Brenda Sherwood, age 66, of Liberty, Indiana went to be with the Lord on Saturday (March 2, 2019) at Whitewater Commons Senior Living in Liberty, Indiana. Brenda was born in Hamilton, Ohio to Reed and Stella Chrisman Conner on September 9, 1952. She attended and graduated from Union County High School in 1973. She married the love of her life, Paul Sherwood, at Brownsville United Methodist Church on December 10, 1973.
Survivors include husband Paul Sherwood; son Andrew Keith (Amanda) Sherwood; siblings Sandy Conner and Terri White; brother in-law David (Kay) Sherwood; sister in-laws Pat Buell and Doris Cox; nephew Donald Conner and niece Whitney Harger. She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers Phillip and Billy Conner.
Memorial service will be held at 12:00 P.M. on March 23, 2019 at Brownsville United Methodist Church (216 N Main St Brownsville, Indiana 47325). Pastor Britt Hensley will officiate. Burial will immediate follow at Brownsville Christian Cemetery. Family and friends may call on March 23, 2019 from 11:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. at the church.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Mar. 7, 2019