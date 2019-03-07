Services
Riggle Walterman Mortuary
32 S 11th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-7684
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Brownsville United Methodist Church
216 N Main St
Brownsville, IN
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Brownsville United Methodist Church
216 N Main St
Brownsville, IN
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Brownsville Christian Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Sherwood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Sherwood


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Brenda Sherwood Obituary
Brenda Sherwood

Liberty - Brenda Sherwood, age 66, of Liberty, Indiana went to be with the Lord on Saturday (March 2, 2019) at Whitewater Commons Senior Living in Liberty, Indiana. Brenda was born in Hamilton, Ohio to Reed and Stella Chrisman Conner on September 9, 1952. She attended and graduated from Union County High School in 1973. She married the love of her life, Paul Sherwood, at Brownsville United Methodist Church on December 10, 1973.

Survivors include husband Paul Sherwood; son Andrew Keith (Amanda) Sherwood; siblings Sandy Conner and Terri White; brother in-law David (Kay) Sherwood; sister in-laws Pat Buell and Doris Cox; nephew Donald Conner and niece Whitney Harger. She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers Phillip and Billy Conner.

Memorial service will be held at 12:00 P.M. on March 23, 2019 at Brownsville United Methodist Church (216 N Main St Brownsville, Indiana 47325). Pastor Britt Hensley will officiate. Burial will immediate follow at Brownsville Christian Cemetery. Family and friends may call on March 23, 2019 from 11:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. at the church.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now