Brian D. Ferguson
Richmond - Brian D. Ferguson, age 65, of Richmond, died Friday evening (October 25, 2019) at Reid Health. He was born on April 2, 1954 in South Bend, Indiana to Laurence and Madelyn Ashley Ferguson and had live in Richmond all of his life. He was a graduate of Richmond High School and a retired employee of the former Philco Ford. (Visteon). Brian was an avid bowler. He was a great collector of antiques, particularly apothecary bottles, along with baseball cards, comic books, coins and various other collectibles. He loved fishing and family was an important part of his life. He was an active member of First Christian Church.
Survivors include his sister Diana (John) Swalley of Fort Wayne, Indiana; niece Jama (Richard) Owens and nephew Brent (Lindsey) Swalley; two great nieces, Kaylee and Jaxon, and a great nephew, Eric.
Services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Friday (November 1, 2019) in First Christian Church (100 South 10th Street, Richmond). Rev. Cindy Ploughe will officiate. Burial will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Friends may call on Friday (November 1, 2019) from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the church.
