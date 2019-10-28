Services
Riggle Walterman Mortuary
32 S 11th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-7684
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Ferguson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian D. Ferguson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brian D. Ferguson Obituary
Brian D. Ferguson

Richmond - Brian D. Ferguson, age 65, of Richmond, died Friday evening (October 25, 2019) at Reid Health. He was born on April 2, 1954 in South Bend, Indiana to Laurence and Madelyn Ashley Ferguson and had live in Richmond all of his life. He was a graduate of Richmond High School and a retired employee of the former Philco Ford. (Visteon). Brian was an avid bowler. He was a great collector of antiques, particularly apothecary bottles, along with baseball cards, comic books, coins and various other collectibles. He loved fishing and family was an important part of his life. He was an active member of First Christian Church.

Survivors include his sister Diana (John) Swalley of Fort Wayne, Indiana; niece Jama (Richard) Owens and nephew Brent (Lindsey) Swalley; two great nieces, Kaylee and Jaxon, and a great nephew, Eric.

Services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Friday (November 1, 2019) in First Christian Church (100 South 10th Street, Richmond). Rev. Cindy Ploughe will officiate. Burial will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Friends may call on Friday (November 1, 2019) from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the church.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now