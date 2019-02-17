|
|
Brian Gregory Stewart
New Paris, Ohio - Brian Gregory Stewart, age 48, from New Paris, Ohio, passed away Saturday, February 9th, 2019.
Anyone and everyone who knew Brian knew his heart. He was genuine in all aspects. He loved deeply, and the inspiration that he has passed on too many of us is forever. Brian was always just a call or text away if needed. The last five years had been some of the hardest for Brian. His battle with cancer, chemotherapy, and the damage that it did to his body, he fought it with all that he had. One of Brian's proudest accomplishments was graduating the I.U. East Social Work Program with honors in spite of the fact he was battling his cancer. Brian was an avid sports fan and loved baseball especially. He also enjoyed playing pool and was very good at it.
Brian leaves to cherish his memory, his parents Allen and Becky Stewart, his brothers Allen Jr, and Brad Stewart, New Paris, Oh, his daughter Emma (Justin) Sowder, Riverside, Oh. He also leaves behind his wife/soulmate Tammy Roberts-Stewart, New Paris, Oh, step-sons Ronni McMillan, Eaton, Oh, and Travis (Jazmyne) McMillan Centerville, Ind, his niece and nephew Josh and Kira Stewart, his grandson Thurston Sowder, great nieces, Aubree and Maely, and 8 step-grandchildren who absolutely adored their Papaw. Several cousins, aunts, uncles, and many friends.
The family will host a Memorial Service at St Paul's United Methodist Church 301 East Main St, New Paris, Ohio from 5-7 pm on Monday February 18th. Service will begin at 7:00 PM with Pastor Rodney Dunn officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Paul's United Methodist Church in New Paris, Oh, or to the . Community Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Send online condolences to the family via the guestbook at www.communityfamilyfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on Feb. 17, 2019